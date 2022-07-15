Pak-China joint naval exercise Sea Guardians 2022 held in Shanghai

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The bilateral Naval Exercise Sea Guardians-2022 between Pakistan and Chinese Navy was held at Shanghai, China on Friday.

The naval drill was second exercise of its series, and the first exercise was held at Karachi in 2020, a Pakistan Navy media release here received said.

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR participated in the exercise along with Chinese Navy assets including frigates, corvettes, submarines, fighters and surveillance aircraft and auxiliary ships.

Sea Guardians series of naval exercises between Pakistan and China is a manifestation of strong bilateral military relations which promotes safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise provided an opportunity to both navies to further hone their professional skills, mutual learning and interoperability.

The regular conduct of bilateral and multi-national exercises by Pakistan Navy are indicative of Pakistan Navy's resolve to maintain good order at sea and close relations with all friendly navies.

It is expected that joint naval exercise with China will further enhance bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries in general and navies in particular.