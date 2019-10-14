Pak-China JVs to help enhance mutual cooperation, regional connectivity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan said on Sunday that joint ventures between Pakistan and China would prove helpful in increasing mutual conviction, cooperation and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan.

Talking to the media here, he mentioned that there were vast prospects in developing some important areas that were currently functioning at small scale with diminutive expertise and technology and such areas included fruit processing, spices, marine foods, clothing, wood working, re-modified vehicles, automotive spare parts, power tools, medical equipment and condiments.

Chinese were ready for joint ventures in clothing, dyeing and embroidery sector of Pakistan, besides investing in food processing sector having potential for them, he said and asserted that potential market of Pakistani clothing and food with Chinese assistance would not only enhance competitiveness and add value to existing standards of production.

Zarak Khan opined that despite Punjab ranked in the world top 10 in terms of food production but due to lack of technology and post-harvest losses, it was unable to expand its exports base of food items, asserting that transformation of food processing technology from China to Pakistan would bring a remarkable shift in expanding export base by reducing cost and introducing state of the art features.

Pak-China Joint Chamber, he said, would arrange visits of Chinese delegations in different food processing units including related to herbal health products, food and horticulture processing. He affirmed that Chinese people had keen interest in food and herbal products of Pakistan. "We should send sample of these products for the purpose to market them in China. There is enormous scope for joint ventures in amalgamated Chinese eastern medicine system with Pakistani expertise," he suggested.