Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

The Pakistan China Joint Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture (AI&SA) has been established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for promoting latest agriculture trends to raise agri productivity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture (AI&SA) has been established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for promoting latest agriculture trends to raise agri productivity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and CEO CAS Cogniser Dr Wu Jun inaugurated the lab while Project Director National Aerospace Science and Technology Park Tauseef-ur-Rehman, DG Pakistan Meteorological Department Sahibzada Khan, Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Director Center for Advanced Studies Dr Sultan Habibullah, Progressive farmer Mushtaq Gill, In-charge Precision Agriculture Lab CAS UAF Dr. Saqib Ali and others were present in the inaugural ceremony.

In this regard, International Seminar on Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture was also organized by the Precision Agriculture Lab.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "We can increase production and minimize the cost of production by promoting data science, drone technology and other smart agriculture technology in the sector." He said that in 25,000 villages in Punjab, if drone technology for spraying is introduced on rent, it will help raise the productivity, lower the cost of production and bring health benefit for the farming community.

He said that the farmers spray the field keeping the machine on shoulder in villages, provoking health hazards and wastage.

Dr Wu Jun said that along with advanced research in the lab, steps will also be taken to bring technology to farmers that will improve and innovate the agriculture.

Tauseef-ur-Rehman said that to develop agriculture in the country on modern lines, it is necessary to strengthen industry-academia linkages to achieve food self-sufficiency by bringing modern research to the doorsteps of farmers. He said that his organization is taking all possible steps to bring innovation in agriculture.

Sahibzada Khan said that Kissan Weather mobile application has been launched and all possible measures are being taken to promote it among the farming community so that they could take maximum benefit of this app.

Dr. Saqib Ali said that the best steps are being taken for smart agriculture in the Precision Agriculture Lab of UAF, by which the farmer can realize the dream of prosperity.