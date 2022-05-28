Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

Under the framework of Pak-China cooperation on disaster management, a high level delegation (online) meeting was held today, with the view to explore possibilities of cooperation between the two countries on managing forest fires hazards

Pakistan’s delegation was led by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, Chairman NDMA and Mr. Liu Weimin, Director General of the Department of International Cooperation & Rescue, Ministry of Emergency Management headed the Chinese delegation.

Chairman NDMA was assisted by Members of NDMA, Joint Secretary EAD, DG Punjab emergency service 1122, DG Civil Defense, DIG Forests Ministry of Climate Change during the meeting.

From Chinese side Emergency Command Commissioner, Department of Fire Prevention & Control, Deputy Head of Fire Rescue Department, Deputy Director General of National Forest Fire Prevention & Early Warning Information Centre, Expert National Forest & Grassland Fire Prevention & Extinguishing Command and Director of Satellite Emergency Monitoring of Forest Fires participated in the discussion.



The Chinese side was briefed by NDMA on the overall challenges of forest fires in Pakistan while specifically informed on the recent fires in Pine Nut forest of Koh-e- Suleman Range Balochistan.

The Chinese side was also informed of the capacity gaps and potential areas for technical assistance and cooperation particularly in the use of modern technologies for early warning, mitigation and response to forest fires

Mr.

Liu Weimin, while appreciating the efforts of government of Pakistan in successfully controlling forest fire in Balochistan offered their support in establishing joint monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms through use of satellite technology and resource sharing for response.



On the proposal of Chairman NDMA both sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group comprising of experts/officials from both sides for exploring areas of cooperation and working out details of such collaboration, as a way forward.