Pak-China need to work together to counter disinformation: Hua Chunying

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that China and Pakistan needed to work together to fight back disinformation and asked the other countries to join hands to enhance mutual trust and coordination and counter disinformation together.

Some countries are spreading a lot of rumours and disinformation to smear other countries in a malicious way. The disinformation has confused the people, created chaos and undermined solidarity and cooperation, she made these remarks during her briefing while commenting on China-Pakistan Media Forum held via video link.

Terming disinformation as the common enemy of mankind, she remarked that China and Pakistan needed to work together to fight back disinformation.

And more importantly, other countries need to join hands to enhance mutual trust and coordination and combat disinformation together, so as to build a reasonable and objective international environment in the media sector for the friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between nations, she added.

The first China-Pakistan Media Forum held with the thematic objective of strengthening the China Pakistan relations through informed dialogue under the auspices of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that the participants of the forum called on media of the two countries to step up media cooperation to combat disinformation, adding, We think this is highly relevant in a current situation.� It is worth mentioning that while addressing the Forum, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan were facing strong media propaganda and disinformation, so media on both sides should work to promote truth, justice, and fairness and become a positive force for regional peace and stability.

He said some external forces are trying to undermine the development of China and Pakistan systematically.

Ambassador Nong also proposed ways to strengthen Pak-China media collaboration.

In his video address, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque said that media was not just the source of information in this digital age, it also influenced public opinions and international relation.

He said the technological evolution and developments in the geopolitical arena have rendered the role of media very important in shaping narratives.

During the forum, Chinese and Pakistani media pledged to counter negative propaganda through enhanced communications and stronger linkages by creating the China-Pakistan Media Corridor.