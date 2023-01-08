(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail on Sunday said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong's services in enhancing Pakistan-China relations were of great value as through his efforts, Pakistan-China friendship and diplomatic relations have become stronger and more stable.

She expressed these views on the occasion of a special event for the celebration of the Chinese New Year organized by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China here, a news release said.

She also held a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, during which the ways to further cement the Pakistan-China relations were discussed.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong praised the services of Aasma Ismail for the Federation and invited her to visit China. He said that Aasma Ismail played a vital role in strengthening Pakistan-China friendship from the platform of her organization.

Nong Rong said that after three years of continuous efforts, the Chinese government was able to control Covid-19.

"Now, as before, China's doors are open for tourists and business communities from around the world," he said.

Aasma Ismail thanked Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and said she was planning to organize the Pakistani Youth Cultural Show in different cities in China in July 2023 from the platform of the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation.

"We wanted to make a film on Pak-China friendship, the story of which is in the final stages. It is our effort to further strengthen the Pakistan-China friendship that would remain forever," she added.

She also presented an honorary shield to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in recognition of his valuable services.

Later, Aasma Ismail, in her address to the participants of the event, said, "We congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on its success. We support the Pakistan–China youth policies of President Xi Jinping."She said that Pakistan-China relations have become more stable with the passage of time.