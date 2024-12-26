Pak-China Partnership, An Anchor Of Regional Stability, Prosperity: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the importance of the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, describing it as "an anchor of regional stability" and "a beacon of hope for global peace and prosperity".
"We are proud of our collaboration in various fields from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to cultural exchanges, education, and defence production," the prime minister said while addressing an event of unveiling of sculptures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the PM House.
The niece of Chairman Mao Zedong Mao Xiaoqing also graced the event.
He said the historic bonds between Pakistan and China spanned over decades was a testament to our shared values, of mutual respect, trust and cooperation.
The prime minister highlighted that both leaders recognized the immense Pakistan-China relations and "today our all-weather strategic partnership is an anchor of regional stability under these challenging global circumstances".
He said Quaid-e-Azam was the founder of Pakistan and his great leadership played a decisive role in carving out Pakistan from the sub-continent through outstanding leadership and great sacrifices by the Muslims.
Appreciating the great work done by Chinese renowned artist and sculptor Yaun Xikum who made the sculptures of the great leaders, the prime minister said he had wonderfully, captured the essence of these two iconic leaders.
The prime minister recalled that during his recent visit to China in June this year, on the recommendation of President Xi, he went to Xian and had the opportunity to visit the Terra Cotta museum, a symbol of past glorious
and heritage.
Similarly, he said Pakistan proudly traced its history to the Indus Valley civilization, whose relics were preserved in Mohenjo Daro and Harappa.
"So by these accounts, today's ceremony is very special and unique as we honour the vision and legacies of our founding fathers who held a common vision of independence, justice, equity, emancipation and self-respect for the two nations," he added.
The prime minister said that hundreds of Pakistani young students were visiting Chinese universities and was a bridge between the two countries.
The first batch of agricultural graduates is going to visit China and have education in the field to attain modern techniques and expertise in agriculture to boost production of Pakistan agriculture next month which is yet another step towards our economic cooperation, he said.
Yaun Xikum, on the occasion, said the greatness of both Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Mao Zedong compelled him to make these sculptures.
He said it was the best commemoration of the 148th anniversary of the birth of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 and the 131st anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan and China were enjoying strong bonds for decades and the relationship was further strengthening with the passage of time.
Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and other high officials were also present on the occasion.
