Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says both sides will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation during visit of Chinese Premier

ISLAMABAD: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

In a post on X handle, he said the historic and productive visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang will further strengthen and deepen Pak-China friendship.

He said both the sides will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation during the visit of the Chinese Premier.

Earlier in the day, a red carpet welcome was accorded to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on arrival in Islamabad for a four-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Chinese Premier at Nur Khan Airbase.

A twenty-one-gun salute was presented to the visiting dignitary as he alighted from the plane.

This is the first visit of any Chinese Premier to Pakistan after eleven years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese Premier will hold a meeting to be followed by delegation level talks.

They will also attend signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding regarding China-Pakistan cooperation, which includes CPEC-2 as well as other major projects. The ceremony also includes virtual inauguration of Gwadar International Airport.

During the visit, Premier Li Qiang will also attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.