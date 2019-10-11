Pak-China pragmatic cooperation reviving vitality of new era: Ambassador Hashmi

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has said that at the moment, the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China is reviving the vitality of the new era because of the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ambassador to China , Naghmana Hashmi has said that at the moment, the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China is reviving the vitality of the new era because of the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with the People's Daily overseas network, Ambassador Hashmi specifically talked about the example of Karakoram Highway which is the world's highest cross-border international highway.

Behind the upgrade of the Karakoram Highway is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a magnificent cooperation project between China and Pakistan.

At present, the first phase of CPEC construction focusing on infrastructure and energy projects has been basically completed, and all energy projects have been put into commercial operation.

Ambassador Hashmi said, now CPEC is about to enter the second phase focusing on the construction of special economic zones. This will bring more economic and social benefits of CPEC for the peoples of the two sides and the relationship between the two countries will be closer.

Ambassador Hashmi hoped for further expanding the depth and breadth of cooperation between the two countries and said for five consecutive years, China has become Pakistan's largest trading partner and second largest export destination country, ranking first in Pakistan's source of foreign direct investment for six consecutive years.

She believed that with the implementation of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, the two peoples will have more opportunities to enjoy products from the other country. Made in China is very popular in Pakistan, and Ambassador Hashmi himself has a special liking for handicrafts in different parts of China, she expressed.

The Ambassador said that during her visit to Beijing World Expo, she stayed in the China Pavilion for half of the trip where the colorful handicrafts from all over the country made her feast her eyes. In addition, China's high-tech products, silk, etc. also caused her special attention. "If I can, I hope to bring everything (products) from China back to Pakistan", she said.

At the same time, Ambassador Hashmi also hoped to promote more Pakistani quality products into the Chinese market. Agricultural products are the key areas for Pakistan's exports to China. She was optimistic for increasing the investment in Pakistan's fruit and vegetable exports to China in the future construction of special economic zones and solving the problem of transportation losses caused by packaging and storage technologies.

"When agriculture in cold regions of China is affected in the winter, Pakistan's potatoes, onions, apples, grapes, apricots, cherries, strawberries and other fruits and vegetables can provide more choices for Chinese consumers.

Pakistani mango is also famous. The world hopes that one day, more Chinese supermarkets will see Pakistani mangoes," she added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that tourism is also a priority area for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

She strongly agrees with the concept of "Green Water Mountain is Jinshan Yinshan" proposed by President Xi Jinping. Protecting natural resources is not only the most inclusive benefit of the people, but also can produce huge economic benefits.

Pakistan, she pointed out, has rich natural resources for developing tourism and welcomed Chinese friends to invest heavily in Pakistan's tourism industry, which will further narrow the distance between the two peoples.

Expressing happiness over China's achievements, Ambassador Hashmi who served as Deputy Director of the Pakistani Embassy in China from 2003 to 2007, said China is not strange country for her and her appointment as the Ambassador to China is actually "continuing the frontier" for her. However, this 13-year-old "revisiting the old place" still makes Ambassador Hashmi feel refreshed.

She happily shared her "new discovery": the sky in Beijing is very clear and the twinkling stars can be seen at night; the cranes are rarely seen in the three rings and tall and beautiful buildings are everywhere... What impressed her the most was the happiness on the faces of Chinese friends.

"This reflects China's progress in real progress and China's leaders' policies and visions for economic and social development. China is moving toward its stated goals. As a good friend, Pakistan is sincerely committed to China's achievements", she expressed.

For Ambassador Hashmi, the Pakistan-China friendly relationship is sometimes a "sweet burden". Because the two countries have close contacts and there are too many things to deal with, she has not had the opportunity to go to other places outside Beijing.

On the long "wish list" of Hashmi, there are Harbin, Tibet, Hangzhou and the "hometown of peppers" in Hunan.

For Chinese food, the Ambassador said no country can make such delicious vegetables like China and some Chinese dishes are also placed on the table of Pakistani families. "We all especially like Chinese food".

Talking about the historical origins of the relationship between the two countries, Ambassador Hashmi said with pleasure, "China has a very special position in our culture." Both countries are connected, border trade is active, cultural exchanges are close, and the Pakistani people regard the Chinese as their brothers and sisters.

"We have known since childhood that China is Pakistan's most reliable friend in the world, which is deeply imprinted among our souls."