Pak-China 'Rapid Response System' Countering Disinformation, Propaganda Against CPEC

Faizan Hashmi Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Renowned former Russian World Chess Champion, writer and political activist Garry Kasparov had said, " the point of modern propaganda isn't only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned former Russian World Chess Champion, writer and political activist Garry Kasparov had said, " the point of modern propaganda isn't only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth." Pakistan had time and again categorically rejected India's malicious propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor, terming it another manifestation of desperate Indian attempts to mislead the world community.

Indian media, through subversive propaganda against Pakistan and CPEC is trying to sabotage the project by throwing dust in the eyes of the world community, just to cover up the worst failure of Modi government.

India had reportedly established a special cell at a cost of $500 million to sabotage CPEC, and activities of Indian spy Kalbhushan Jhadav's and his arrest in Pakistan was clear evidence of it.

The recent spate of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other parts of the country was a clear indication that anti-CPEC elements were busy in their wrong doings against the project.

The self-serving Indian claims regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts which were under its illegal occupation, have no basis whatsoever, Human Rights' Commission of Pakistan ( HRCP) chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan told APP.� Indian designs and contentions about Jammu and Kashmir being the so-called "integral and inalienable part" of India and an "internal affair" were a laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts and in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, he asserted.

He said regurgitation of false claims by India could neither change facts nor divert attention from its state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and its egregious violations of human rights of Kashmiri people.

Senator and Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Syed said that Pakistan China 'Rapid Response System' was successfully countering Propaganda against Pakistan, China and CPEC in a befitting manner.

�To give India and its allies a befitting reply, Pakistan and China in this regard had set up a 'Rapid Response System' so that fake news, propaganda and all challenges to CPEC could be countered jointly, he added.

Mushahid said that to rebut the Indian fake propaganda, the China Economic Net (CEN) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) were successfully collaborating through organizing joint media awareness programmes and briefings at all forums.

The purpose of the joint forum was to disseminate and project factual information on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and� to devise a joint Pakistan-China strategy to counter challenges, negative perceptions that were being generated by the anti Pakistan and anti CPEC elements for their vested interests and detractors in the region, he asserted.

Sidelining India by Iran from Chabahar port would bring peace and maintain security on western borders of Pakistan, Mushahid�stated.

Due to the extremist and hostile policies of Indian rulers, its relations with its neighbours and other regional countries had become worse, specially they were trying to destabilize Pakistan but could not achieve their nefarious designs, he added.

While appreciating the role of Pakistan Army Chief for regional peace, he said that Pakistan's ties with Iran, Afghanistan and other Gulf countries were improving fast due to the efforts of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It was true that India was the only country in the region working against the great project CPEC,�and trying to�sabotage the economic developmental projects in Pakistan which had been started�under CPEC banner, he added.

Earlier ,in February this year, Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian had strongly rejected the propaganda against CPEC during his address in a seminar at the Bahria University Karachi Campus.

A deliberate misconception about the Corridor was being spread by the anti-CPEC agents that through this mega project, China would be setting up a new colony in Pakistan, and will eventually take over the country, he had said in the seminar.

Bijian was of the view that China was keen and a universal advocate of preventing environmental hazards, and to reduce carbon emissions, it was using the latest cutting-edge technology in coal power plants which had been established at the Port Qasim near Karachi, he explained.

Chinese company in Karachi had also planted over 110,000 saplings to make up for the environmental loss, in the locality of the coal power plant, he revealed.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik in his recent media briefing had revealed that India was being turned into a nexus and hub of Daesh operators who were working with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a serious threat for the peace of South Asian region and the whole world.� Malik claimed that 44 Indian banks had been flagged in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports filed by US banks with the watchdog agency, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and yet FATF was reluctant to take any action against India.

�He further revealed that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval in 2014 had� visited Iraq and had met with Daesh head to create working relationships with Daesh.�Doval was since then strengthening terrorism network of RSS and its agents by blending the militancy and skills of Daesh.� It is worth mentioning here that 'The Economic Times' in its publication on July 26, 2020 has reported that the United Nations (UN) had expressed strong dismay and concern over the increasing footprint of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in India, claiming the ISIS-web was spreading at an alarming pace there.

