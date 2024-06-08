Open Menu

Pak, China Reaffirm To Strengthen Strategic Relationship, Safeguard Common Interests, Promote Socio-economic Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Pak, China reaffirm to strengthen strategic relationship, safeguard common interests, promote socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Saturday reiterated that they would continue to view the relationship between the two countries from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, take effective measures to safeguard the common interests of Pakistan and China and promote socio-economic development and well-being of the two peoples.

The two sides agreed to work together to jointly uphold regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, and accelerate the building of an even closer ‘Pakistan-China Community with a Shared Future in the New Era’, said a joint statement issued between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China at the conclusion of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s five-day visit to China.

The two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional situation and international landscape and reached extensive consensus on further strengthening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting practical cooperation in various areas, and on international and regional issues of mutual interest, a press statement of the Foreign Office said.

The two sides agreed that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and ironclad friends, and the two countries have always understood, trusted and supported each other.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 73 years ago, Pakistan-China relations have stood the test of changing international environment and have been as solid as a rock, and as unshakable as a mountain.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Pakistan-China relationship is a priority in its foreign relations. The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

The two sides enjoy unbreakable strategic mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, and maintain close coordination on international and regional affairs.

The Chinese side congratulated Pakistan on holding successful general elections, and expressed best wishes for the new Pakistani government in leading the Pakistani people in their endeavors to achieve socio-economic development, prosperity, unity, stability and security.

The two sides will explore avenues to deepen experience-sharing in state governance and synergize their development strategies.

The Pakistani side spoke highly of China's major development achievements in the New Era, and expressed good wishes to the Chinese people that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, China will realize the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in every dimension.

The Pakistani side spoke highly of and supports China’s all-round efforts to advance the building of a strong country and achieve national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, believes that the Chinese path to modernization provides a new option and practical solution for developing countries to achieve independent development.

\more

More Stories From Pakistan