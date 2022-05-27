UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Red Chilli Contract Farming Achieves Bumper Harvest: Dai Bao

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pak-China red chilli contract farming achieves bumper harvest: Dai Bao

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Six model farms under Pakistan-China Red Chilli Contract Farming Project are achieving a bumper harvest in southern Punjab and northern Sindh, Pakistan, with an estimated yield of 700 tons of dried chillies.

The crops in the six model farms with a total area of nearly 300 acres started bearing fruits in May, said Dai Bao, leader of the agricultural project of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) in Pakistan.

"When the chillies are naturally dried we ship them to China for further processing," Dai noted.

Compared with the last year, the size of planting area has increased six times, extending from Lahore to other parts of Punjab and Sindh. Also, the total output increased seven-fold, and the yield per unit area increased by more than 30 percent, Dai told CEN.

More than 200 local technicians were trained this planting season and nearly 1,000 jobs were created, Dai added.

Based on planting, they will further develop downstream deep-processing industries and create more employment opportunities for the locals in the future.

As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into a stage of enrichment and expansion since 2020, agricultural exchanges and cooperation have become the focus for both China and Pakistan.

The chilli contract farming project was launched with joint efforts of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Pakistani Ministry of National food Security & Research and companies from both countries, including CMEC, China, Sichuan Litong Food Group, China, Fatima Group, Pakistan, and so on.

The project is also designed to modernise the agriculture sector in Pakistan, including providing new seeds to enhance crop yield, providing skill development to farmers as well as boosting the export of agricultural products from Pakistan to other countries.

