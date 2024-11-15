Pak-China Relations Are Of Great Importance At Int’l Level" Asma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) and Chairperson of Dolphin Communication Asma Ismail Butt Friday said the relations between Pakistan and China are of great importance at the international level.
She said this while participating in the overseas meeting at the Chinese Embassy Islamabad and also held an important meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, said a press release.
Asma said the example of mutual unity between two countries is nowhere to be found, and stressed the need for continued diplomatic efforts to further strengthen cultural and bilateral relations
On this occasion, Asma Ismail Butt and the Chinese Ambassador discussed important points related to the mutual values and strengthening of mutual relations between the two countries.
Ambassador Jiang Zaidong praised Asma Ismail Butt for organizing a successful media award show to pay tribute to the services of the distinguished journalist community at the national level from the platform of APCOYF, and said that, “I pay tribute to Asma Butt for her hard work, dedication and well organized program.”
On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador presented gifts to President APCOYF in recognition of her outstanding performance and dedication to duty.
Asma Ismail Butt reaffirmed APCOYF's commitment to promoting the shared cultural values and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and China.
