Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, gains: Senator Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :China-Pakistan Study Center at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the National Security Division (NSD) and Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Tuesday conducted a roundtable discussion on 'Pakistan-China Relations' under the series of Grand National Dialogue (GND).

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed delivered the keynote address while the distinguished speaker of the occasion was former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid. ISSI Director General, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry gave welcome remarks and CPSC Director Dr. Talat Shabbir delivered introductory remarks and moderated the session.

IPRI President Ambassador Dr. Raza Muhammad also joined the discussion.

Ambassador Aizaz, in his introductory remarks, briefed the audience about GND, and its objectives.

He said Pakistan and China share historic ties with each other that stood the test of time.

CPSC Director Dr. Talat Shabbir was of the view that mutual trust, respect, and goodwill characterize the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Senator Mushahid Hussain gave a cutting-edge analysis of Pakistan-China relations. He said Pakistan's relations with China were pivotal not only, in terms of, its foreign policy but relations with the world also.

The bilateral relations based on a firm ground of mutual trust and gains, which are time-tested, he added.

He informed the audience about the tectonic shifts and changes that were taking place among the great powers in the global arena.

He was very loud and clear in stating that China never undermined Pakistan's core national and Pakistan reciprocated the same by supporting China on its important issues.

He also maintained that Pakistan's foreign policy was not ideological, adding it was realistic and pragmatic, based on safeguarding its national interests and sustaining its friendship with China.

He also talked about revival of second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would boost Pakistan's economic status in the longer term.

Ambassador Khalid Masood highlighted the main points that steer the relations forward.

He gave an overview of Pakistan-China relations and covered the major milestones that resulted in mutual understanding and trust that makes this relationship even stronger.

He was very clear about how trust played a major role in forging an exceptionally stronger bond that the two countries shared with each other.

He particularly mentioned China's assistance to Pakistan, which comes with no strings attached. CPEC, in his view, is a propellant for the two countries to take the relations forward.

The remarks were followed by an interactive question and answer session. In the end, Chairman BoG ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presented the distinguished guests with ISSI memento.