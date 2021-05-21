UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Relations Getting Stronger Day By Day : CM GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:32 PM

Pak-China relations getting stronger day by day : CM GB

The relations between Pakistan and China were getting stronger with passage of time, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said on Friday

He was addressing a ceremony to mark the glorious 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations here.

On the occasion the chief minister said that diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries had opened up new avenues for development, adding that the construction of Karakoram Highway was an everlasting example of friendship between the two countries.

He said that CPEC under One Built One Road was an important project for the promotion of trade between the two countries and the world.

The chief minister added that Pak-China relations would be further strengthened and trust between the two countries would be further enhanced.

He said CPEC would bring economic stability and prosperity for the people of whole region.

The chief minister said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan viewed Pak-China friendship with respect and dignity because the region was very important in terms of CPEC.

At end of ceremony, the chief minister cut the cake to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

