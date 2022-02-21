UrduPoint.com

Pak China School Organizes Annual Karatay Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Pak China International School and College system on Monday organized an annual Kung Fu/Karatay competition here

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Pak China International school and College system on Monday organized an annual Kung Fu/Karatay competition here.

Over 100 students of Class one to Metric in the event inaugurated by the Director Pak China International School and College System Jamshoro Mirzado.

Co-Director Asif Shar, Principal Mahira Noor Abbasi, President Kungfu academy Syed Salman Shah, Secretary Hyderabad Olympic sports Committee Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh and other officials also attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers highlighted importance of Kungfu saying that the cultural sport of China was being taught and learned in this School as an essential subject.

In the end trophies and certificates prizes were distributed among winning players while recognition certificates were disseminated among teachers.

