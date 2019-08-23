UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Share Identical Stance On Kashmir Issue: Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:48 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said that Pakistan and China share identical stance on Kashmir issue and India would not be allowed to establish its hegemony in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said that Pakistan and China share identical stance on Kashmir issue and India would not be allowed to establish its hegemony in the region.

He said the recent developments and especially the Modi regime's decision to scrap article 370 and perpetuating Indian aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have been widely condemned by world community, said a press release.

Exchanging views with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at Parliament House, Senate chairman observed that Pakistan and China enjoy a time tested friendship based on trust and mutual respect for each other.

"Both the countries have supported each other's stance and the increasing cooperation based on strong economic partnership would place Asia on high pedestal of economic growth and prosperity in the world," he said.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new windows on opportunities with bright future and the government decision to establish CPEC authority would further expedite the development process.

Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages and people to people contacts to further deepen economic collaboration and bilateral friendship.

Chinese Ambassador agreed with the views of Senate chairman and termed friendship between Pakistan and China a unique and China condemns Indian aggression in IOK.

He said the global community should play its role to bring a halt to the Indian atrocities in IOK and protect their rights.

