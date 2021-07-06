Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership remains strong anchor for peace, progress: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said in an era of complex and profound changes at global and regional levels, 'all-weather strategic cooperative partnership' between Pakistan and China remained a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said in an era of complex and profound changes at global and regional levels, 'all-weather strategic cooperative partnership' between Pakistan and China remained a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity.

Addressing the "CPC and World Political Parties Summit" virtually to mark the 100th anniversary of founding of Communist Party of China (CPC), he reiterated Pakistan's support to China's efforts for safeguarding the world peace, contribution for global development, and preserving the international order.

In the wake of emerging global and regional environment, the prime minister said Pakistan had recalibrated its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics.

"China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), complements Pakistan's renewed efforts of this geo-economic shift with emphasis on economic integration and regional connectivity," he added.

The summit was chaired by CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, and attended by more than 500 political parties and over 10,000 political workers/representatives from various parts of the world.

About 21 world leaders also joined the Summit.

The prime minister said the abiding friendship with China and the CPEC complemented the vision of peace for themselves and for others, and shared prosperity and common development for the region and the world.

"Pakistan and China are 'iron brothers.' We support each other on issues of our respective core interests," he added.

Imran Khan participated in the Summit at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

The prime minister, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), further said that the year also marked 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

"Our two nations are celebrating this historic milestone in a befitting manner. I am confident that the year 2021 would provide new vigour and vitality to our time-tested friendship," he observed.