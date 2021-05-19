Pak-China strategic ties epitome of all-weather, time-tested collaboration

Over the last seven decades, China and Pakistan share a unique conduit of bilateral cooperation that depicts its relationships as the epitome of all-weather and time-tested collaborations among the comity of nations

This year both the friendly neighouring countries are celebrating 70 years of its diplomatic relations when China deployed its ambassador in Pakistan in 1951 after two years of its emergence on the world map.

This year both the friendly neighouring countries are celebrating 70 years of its diplomatic relations when China deployed its ambassador in Pakistan in 1951 after two years of its emergence on the world map.

In a different somewhat vibrant and commemorative way China and Pakistan have decided to hold a series of various events throughout the year to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, a historic milestone, in a befitting manner.

In an interview to a Pakistani newspaper, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong had perfectly summed up the strategic collaboration developed between the two cordial neighbouring countries that reached its pinnacle at the outset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The envoy said the outbreak of Covid-19 at the beginning of spring season 2020 was really a depressing shock to the entire Chinese nation as all preparations were underway to welcome the Spring Festival and the entire country got stuck in the deadly contagion.

He noted that the Western countries out of their malice and hatred against China initiated propaganda to taint its image globally in the name of the pandemic crisis.

But, he said, it was Pakistan that made all out efforts to fight back the propaganda and turned down all negative designs aimed at damaging China's role globally and gave due consideration to the Chinese efforts and achievements in overcoming the contagion.

He acknowledged that Pakistan was among the countries that were first responders to assist China during the peak of the pandemic and sent supplies to China among other items that it had to offer at that time.

Pakistan, he said was always among the priority countries of China and therefore, was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccine donation from the Chinese civil and military leadership.

The bilateral collaboration was based on mutual trust and support with unwavering resolve to remain friends through hard and pressing times.

Pakistan's self sufficiency in developing JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft with the Chinese assistance was also one of the indelible contributions towards building ever-stronger and long lasting bilateral strategic cooperation.

In December last, Ambassador Nong Rong at the handing over ceremony of 14 state-of-the-art indigenously developed fourth generation JF-17 Thunder Block-III dual carrier fighter said Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC)'s successful acquiring of the capacity to build JF-17B Thunder Block-III aircraft set up a perfect model of Pak-China friendship.

"Pakistan has become self-sufficient in developing JF-17 Thunder and an advanced fighter aircraft producing country in the world. JF-17 Thunder has finally become the backbone of Pakistan's defence," he remarked.

He believed that the collaboration to build latest JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft would further strengthen the existing defence ties between Pakistan and China. "Close collaboration between both countries will bring more success," he said.

Pakistan Army and the Peoples Liberation Army of China form the edifice of overall strategic relations that are getting further strength with each passing day.

