Pak-China ties are ‘relationship of hearts’: Arora

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora attended the 76th National Day celebrations of the People’s Republic of China, hosted by the Consul General of China in Lahore on Tuesday.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders, and members of civil society, who gathered to commemorate China’s remarkable journey of progress, unity, and prosperity.

The Consul General of China in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren, along with Madam Weng Xiandong, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of the long-standing Pakistan-China friendship, describing it as a relationship built on trust, respect, and strategic cooperation.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora extended heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of China on their National Day.

He lauded the historic ties between the two nations, terming them “a bond deeper than the oceans and higher than the Himalayas.”

He said,“The friendship between Pakistan and China is not merely diplomatic, it is a relationship of hearts. The celebration of China’s National Day in Lahore reflects the deep-rooted affection and solidarity between our peoples.”

The ceremony also featured cultural performances and highlighted the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a hallmark of the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.