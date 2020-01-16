Pak China ties enter in economic coordination phase: speakers

Pakistan and China have stood by each other's core interests and now the relations between two countries have reached in a phase where economic and people to people contacts have increased manifolds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Pakistan and China have stood by each other's core interests and now the relations between two countries have reached in a phase where economic and people to people contacts have increased manifolds.This was stated by Ambassador Zahoor Ahmad, Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was addressing a conversation titled "Pursuing Ideals of Shared Future"(PIVOT), organized by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). The event was held to mark the one successful year of the publication of PIVOT magazine launched by China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC)."We need to have an understating of this relationship and PIVOT magazine is important in this regard.The objective of this magazine is to elucidate all facets of Pakistan-China relations, including various regional and global dimensions of this long-standing strategic partnership", he added.Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Yao Jing, Ambassador of People's Republic of Chinasaid, there is more analysis of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative tocounter doubts being raised by detractors, and PIVOT is playing an important role to advanceit.

" He congratulated CPSC team and the ISSI leadership for spearheading the research andadvocacy work at the Centre in able manner.Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI, stated that Pakistan-Chinarelationship is pivot for regional cooperation.

Peace, stability, connectivity and prosperity are theelements on which shared future between Pakistan and China is envisioned.Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, said, "PIVOT aims to fill the knowledge vacuum regarding Pakistan-China relations in rapidly changing regional and global scenario."Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI stated, "PIVOT was required to fill the gap in public understanding of the various dimensions of the Pakistan-China relationship."