Pak-China Ties Rapidly Growing Due To CPEC, Chinese Language Further Fostering Them: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the economic and cultural relationships between Pakistan and China were being rapidly growing due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
In a message on global observance of Chinese language as one of the largest dialects for communication, he said that a sufficient number of Pakistanis were learning the Chinese language which was further cementing ties between the people of the two countries.
The United Nations (UN) observed the UN Chinese Language Day every year on April 20 to highlight the contribution of Chinese literature, poetry and language in world culture.
The prime minister observed that steps were being taken at the official and public sectors levels to promote the Chinese language and literature so that the people to people contacts between the two countries could be further strengthened, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Today was the observance of the Chinese language as the global language, he said, adding that the dialect had been an exponent of centuries old Chinese culture.
In the last few decades, China had been proving its mettle in economic prosperity besides, the Chinese language and culture had been becoming popular across the globe, he added.
Prime Minister Sharif said no doubt, today, the Chinese language had become the largest tool of communication in the world and the UN had included it into the list of its official communication language.
