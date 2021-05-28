UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-China Trade, Investment Ties Grown Rapidly With Advent Of CPEC: Cai Xiliang

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

Pak-China trade, investment ties grown rapidly with advent of CPEC: Cai Xiliang

President and Vice Chairman of China Export and Credit Insurance Corp (SINOSURE), Cai Xiliang said on Friday that trade and investment ties between Pakistan and China had grown rapidly with the advent of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had ushered a new era of development, prosperity and regional connectivity as the flagship of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :President and Vice Chairman of China Export and Credit Insurance Corp (SINOSURE), Cai Xiliang said on Friday that trade and investment ties between Pakistan and China had grown rapidly with the advent of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had ushered a new era of development, prosperity and regional connectivity as the flagship of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque here, he highlighted that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations was an important milestone for the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

As a policy-oriented insurer, SINOSURE would continue its longstanding support for the wide-ranging bilateral economic partnership, he added.

Thanking Cai Xiliang, Ambassador Moin noted that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and as well as enjoyed strong support of the leadership of the two countries.

He thanked SINOSURE for its continued support in realizing the shared vision of the leaders of both countries through CPEC's expeditious implementation and effective operation. He assured him of Pakistan government's full commitment to CPEC projects.

The CPEC has brought tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan and aided in Pakistan's development and economic modernization.

CPEC's next stage of development would unleash multiplier effects through the joint focus on industrial capacity relocation, agricultural modernization and socioeconomic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road CPEC Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Govt to support all industrial development measure ..

48 seconds ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

50 seconds ago

Belarusian Prosecutors Launch Probe Against Riga M ..

51 seconds ago

DG Rangers calls on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali ..

53 seconds ago

FPCCI stresses for extensive consultation to boost ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister, Gandapur discuss strategy for upco ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.