Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that enhancing Pakistan-China trade via overland routes would further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

In a tweet on Monday, he said this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.

The Foreign Minister expressed his pleasure over Pakistani products reaching Chinese consumers through Khunjerab border.