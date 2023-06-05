Pak-China Trade Via Overland Routes Will Strengthen Ties: FM
Published June 05, 2023 | 01:04 PM
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that enhancing Pakistan-China trade via overland routes would further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.
In a tweet on Monday, he said this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.
The Foreign Minister expressed his pleasure over Pakistani products reaching Chinese consumers through Khunjerab border.