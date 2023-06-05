UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Trade Via Overland Routes Will Strengthen Ties: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:04 PM

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that enhancing Pakistan-China trade via overland routes would further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

In a tweet on Monday, he said this will also advance our shared vision for regional connectivity.

The Foreign Minister expressed his pleasure over Pakistani products reaching Chinese consumers through Khunjerab border.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari China Border

More Stories From Pakistan

