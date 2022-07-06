UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Understanding Fellowship Ceremony Held At PMAS-AAUR

Published July 06, 2022

Pak-China understanding Fellowship ceremony held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A launching ceremony of the Understanding China Fellowship was held at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration of China and Pakistan in the field of education and agriculture by involving both countries' youth.

Senator Syed Muhshahid Hussain, Chairman, Standing Committee on Defense was the chief guest while Pang Chunxue, Acting Ambassador of China was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

PMAS-AAUR Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Mr Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange, Mr Ahmad Farooq, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan, Dean, Directors, Faculty Members and other management staff were also present on the occasion.

In his Address, Syed Muhshahid Hussain said that PMAS AAUR is one of the eminent universities in Pakistan, leading the country's agriculture sector and education to a new peak.

While highlighting the new aspects for strengthening both countries' friendship he said that education and agriculture are the key areas which can make Pak-China cooperation and collaboration to another height.

Talking about the importance of Understanding Fellowship China, he said that it would allow Pakistani students to study all the fields of China closely which has left it behind the developed countries of the world.

While showing the pleasure of participating in the event, Pang Chunxue in her address said that this initiative of PMAS AAUR will take the Pak-China friendship to the next level.

She said that China and Pakistan are trusted and iron friends who supported each other in all matters and it is the need of the hour that we should more use of this friendship by enhancing and strengthening cooperation to overcome our issues.

This fellowship will enable Pakistani students to learn about the Chinese economic and social models to This fellowship will enable Pakistani students to get to know the economic and social models of China, which has led to progress in all its fields, she said.

Welcoming all on the Launching Ceremony of Understanding China Fellowship Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that Pakistan & China stood firmly to stand behind each other, in all weathers and testing times never compromised on their bilateral relation at any cost.

It is very unfortunate that despite such deep ties with China, Pakistan today is on the brink of economic collapse and despite being an agricultural country, we are forced to export a lot of food, thus it is high time for Pakistan to educate people about Chinese's system and model, he said.

Appreciating the initiative of the university's CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Center he further said that this joint venture between the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization (AIERD) and PMAS-AAUR will further strengthen the Pak-China ritual as well as will help youth to understand the basics of China's development which will not only help them to brighten their future but also contribute to the country's development.

