- Home
- Pakistan
- Pak, China will collaborate on technical training centres to tackle education challenges amid climat ..
Pak, China Will Collaborate On Technical Training Centres To Tackle Education Challenges Amid Climate Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening educational ties between Pakistan and China, Secretary Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Monday met with a high-powered Chinese delegation led by Wang Dang, Chairman of CIIC Technology Group Co. Ltd., at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
The Chinese delegation also included the General Manager of CIIC International Education Technology Co. Ltd. The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Education Mr. Sohail Akhtar and Executive Director NAVTTC Mr. Muhammad Aamir Jan.
Secretary Wani warmly welcomed the delegation, acknowledging Mr. Wang Dang as a longstanding friend of Pakistan who has consistently supported the country’s development goals. He emphasized that Pakistan is facing unprecedented educational challenges, particularly in the wake of climate change, but reassured that the Ministry has declared an “educational emergency” and is mobilizing all resources to meet the crisis head-on.
“Our focus is on ensuring access to education, improving infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, and addressing the nutritional needs of school-going children. These efforts are being carried out in collaboration with various ministries,” said Mr. Wani.
Chairman Wang Dang expressed CIIC’s keen interest in opening technical training centres across Pakistan. “Our goal is to equip the youth with relevant skills, making them productive contributors to the workforce and supporting the needs of Chinese companies expanding under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he stated.
He also praised Pakistan’s initiatives in educational reform and expressed full support for further collaboration.
As a key outcome of the meeting, both parties agreed to arrange a bilateral meeting between the education ministers of Pakistan and China to expedite the establishment of the technical training centres under CIIC’s leadership.
Secretary Wani highlighted Pakistan’s adoption of modern approaches to strengthen its education sector, including disaster management strategies to safeguard infrastructure, the launch of the Pink Bus Program to facilitate female students in Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, and the school Meals Program aimed at combating child stunting.
“The Ministry has taken a 360-degree approach to educational reform, guided by a dedicated task force established by the Prime Minister. These targeted interventions are designed to ensure lasting impact,” he added.
Mr. Wang Dang shared an overview of CIIC’s extensive experience, noting that China International Intellectech Group Co., Ltd., established in 1987 and headquartered in Beijing, operates across over 300 cities in China, providing human resource and intellectual services.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to expand and deepen cooperation in education to achieve mutual growth and development.
Recent Stories
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 1-kg ICE6 minutes ago
-
Pak, China will collaborate on technical training centres to tackle education challenges amid climat ..6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls for public-security forces unity to address challenges6 minutes ago
-
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refines your expertise9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led Combined Task Force ..15 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding developmental projects16 minutes ago
-
SBA police arrests 7 suspects in crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails BISP's performance26 minutes ago
-
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case27 minutes ago
-
11 power thieves arrested36 minutes ago
-
A suspect killed, 3 escape after ‘encounter’ with Chaklala Police36 minutes ago
-
42 roads in Faisalabad,Chiniot to be completed under Cess Fund: Commissioner36 minutes ago