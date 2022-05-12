Pak-China will never allow any force to sabotage friendship: Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) ::Pakistan and China have agreed to carry forward traditional friendship and both the countries will never allow any force to sabotage their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a virtual meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday. The two foreign ministers reached important consensus on deepening our all-whether strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation," he said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

He informed that the two foreign minister exchanged views on further strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan during their first meeting since the new government in Pakistan came into office.

"It is also the first official bilateral meeting after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was sworn in," he added.

The spokesperson said, the two foreign ministers reached important consensus on deepening our all-whether strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation, adding, "Both agreed that China and Pakistan should carry forward our traditional friendship." He said that friendship towards China remained the shared consensus in Pakistan transcending political differences.

Foreign Minister Bilawal reiterated that the China-Pakistan friendship remained the cornerstone for Pakistan's foreign policy, and also was a strategic priority for Pakistan.

"The new government will move forward our bilateral relations with the Pakistani speed,"he added.

State Councillor Wang Yi stressed that longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries would not be changed by individual incident and said, "With the concerted efforts of both sides, our partnership will continue to develop with our long term friendship." Zhao Lijian remarked that China and Pakistan would deepen practical cooperation across the board. "China stands ready to synergize the development strategy with Pakistan to support Pakistan's efforts in upholding economic and financial stability." He said, the two sides hoped to pursue the high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while keeping the good running and operation of the existing important projects.

"We will further deepen cooperation in industrial and other areas to boost the driving force for Pakistan's economic development and its economical resilience," he added.

He said, the Chinese side would also try to improve the livelihood and wellbeing of the people in both countries and pursue highest and sustainable development for the benefits of the people.

The spokesperson said, the two sides would also deepen anti counterterrorism and law enforcement security cooperation, adding, the terrorist attacks targeting Chinese citizens over the past days are deeply followed and closely followed by the Chinese government and people.

Pakistan pledged to bring to justice the criminals and strengthen security for Chinese institutions and the people, he said and added, "They will never allow any forces to sabotage China-Pakistan relations."