Pak-China Youth Should Play Role In Cementing Friendship: Chinese Ambassador

Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:36 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong urged the young generation of Pakistan and China to play an active role in strengthening the iron friendship between the two countries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong urged the young generation of Pakistan and China to play an active role in strengthening the iron friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the concluding session of the fourth annual Sargodha Literary Festival, he said: "China will continue to strengthen its strategic relations with Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and help Pakistan in playing a more constructive role in international and regional affairs." The session titled '70 Years of Pak-China Relations' was attended by founding member of Pakistan Council on China Humayun Khan, senior journalist Aoun Sahi and Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazalur Rahman.

Appreciating the efforts of Sargodha University in promoting the China-Pakistan friendship, the ambassador said, "Sargodha University has been making an outstanding contribution to fostering public diplomacy by developing cultural understanding about China among its youth through its various initiatives and cultivating talents for the nation from a global perspective over the past many years and 70 years of Pak-China friendship based on trust and mutual support have proved that our friendship and corporation is conducive to maintain regional and world peace, stability, and development.

"The two sides should continue to firmly support each other as time-tested friends," the ambassador added.

A book 'Rood-e-Rawaan' on the history of the then Government College Sargodha, penned down by Syed Sajjad Hussain Sherazi, was also launched on the last day of the festival. The book launching session was presided over by the renowned author Farrukh Sohail Goindi, civil servant and cultural historian Sheraz Haider and the former principal of GC Sargodha M Ameer Khan Ranjha. The panelists appreciated the efforts of the writer and the university in preserving the glorious history of GC Sargodha.

A solo show of the famous artist Asrar Farooqi on 'National Contemporary Art Exhibition' mesmerised the audience through the use of vibrant colours, thick visible brush strokes and extensive use of impasto technique with high intensity of light as an embodiment of impressionism that induced life to the paintings.

The exhibition was also followed by a virtual interactive session with the artist. The paintings showcased the intellectualism of modern art that developed curiosity among viewers and helped in distracting one's mind from the otherwise reality.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that the digital festival initiative had left indelible marks as, so far our social media has engaged above 0.1 million people in total across the globe. He appreciated the teamwork and vowed to continue instilling critical knowledge among youth.

