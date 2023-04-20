UrduPoint.com

Pak-Chinese Association Hands Over 1,300 Ration Bags To PBM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Pak-Chinese Association hands over 1,300 ration bags to PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association (APCEA) handed over 1,300 Ration Bags to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to support the vulnerable people during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

PBM Management expressed their gratitude to APCEA and its 13 donating members for their noble contribution towards the well-being of deserving families, widows, and orphans, a press release on Thursday said.

During a ceremony of distribution of food packs, APCEA and donors appreciated the stimulating efforts of PBM to serve the deprived persons with its effective ongoing social welfare services.

They also expressed resolve to encourage these efforts for carrying out various humanitarian services across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

37 minutes ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

38 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.