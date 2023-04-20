Pak-Chinese Association hands over 1,300 ration bags to PBM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association (APCEA) handed over 1,300 Ration Bags to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to support the vulnerable people during the Holy Month of Ramadan and the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

PBM Management expressed their gratitude to APCEA and its 13 donating members for their noble contribution towards the well-being of deserving families, widows, and orphans, a press release on Thursday said.

During a ceremony of distribution of food packs, APCEA and donors appreciated the stimulating efforts of PBM to serve the deprived persons with its effective ongoing social welfare services.

They also expressed resolve to encourage these efforts for carrying out various humanitarian services across the country.