Pak citizen detained in Guantanamo Bay returns home: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Saif Ullah Paracha, a Pakistani national, who had been detained in Guantanamo Bay, arrived home on Saturday after his release, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation of Paracha. "We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family," the spokesperson said in a press release.