Pak Citizen Portal: BISE's Performance Hailed, FDE's Declared Unsatisfactory

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Pak Citizen Portal: BISE's performance hailed, FDE's declared unsatisfactory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) in evaluation of redressal of public complaints by Federal education Ministry's has commended the performance of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, whereas declared as unsatisfactory the performance of Federal Directorate of Education.

The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday said at Pakistan Citizen Portal, 542 complaints were monitored at the dashboards of 18 officials.

On completion of performance review of Education Ministry, the report has been presented to the Prime Minister, the PM Office said.

An explanation has been sought from former Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) over unsatisfactory performance.

Also, Deputy Director FDE and Principal FG College Home Economics have also been asked to clarify their position regarding the performance.

The PM Office said the officials, contrary to the directive of PMDU, showed negligence in resolving the public grievances.

The Unit asked the officials to act responsibly while resolving public grievances.

