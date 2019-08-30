Pak community of France expressed solidarity with Kashmiris

Notables of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities and the members of the Embassy of Pakistan to France, Friday observed the "Kashmir Hour" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Notables of the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities and the members of the Embassy of Pakistan to France , Friday observed the "Kashmir Hour" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

According to Pakistan embassy, the Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haque on this occasion reiterated the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and to continue Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support for their cause.

He reminded them of Prime Minister Imran Khan's pledge that he would now act as their Ambassador and fight their cause at all international forums.

He called upon the international community especially permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to take notice of the blatant human rights violations in IoJ&K, which is the heaviest militarized zone in the world, and play their role in resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolution and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.