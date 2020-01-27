UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Community Setup Cultural, Education, Sports Centre Near Paris, France

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Pak Community setup Cultural, Education, Sports Centre near Paris, France

Pakistan-France Education, Culture and Sports Association will set up cultural, educational and sports centre near Paris, France to provide facilities for teaching languages and serve as a platform for social and cultural activities of the Pakistani community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan-France education, Culture and Sports Association will set up cultural, educational and sports centre near Paris, France to provide facilities for teaching languages and serve as a platform for social and cultural activities of the Pakistani community.

This was stated by President of Pakistan-France Education, Culture and Sports Association Fazal Aleem while talking to Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moin ul Haq in Paris on Monday, a message received here from Paris said.

The delegation briefed the Ambassador on their project to setup a fully equipped educational, cultural and sports centre in the Criel city, located in the suburb of Paris.

The centre would provide facilities for teaching languages including French and urdu, religious studies, Pakistan studies and also serve as a platform for social and cultural activities of the Pakistani community.

The Ambassador appreciated their initiative and ensured them full support of the Embassy. The Ambassador advised them to maintain quality and high standards and to engage experienced and qualified teachers for their educational programs. He also emphasized the importance of teaching French language to the Pakistani students to help them in assimilating with the French society.

He hoped that the centre would enable the new generation of Pakistanis to remain in touch with their country of origin and its social and cultural values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education France Paris From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.