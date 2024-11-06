Open Menu

Pak Consul Gen. Participates In Arab Classic Dubai-2024 Baseball Inaugural Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad on Wednesday attended the inaugural ceremony of Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball tournament at Dubai Sports Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad on Wednesday attended the inaugural ceremony of Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball tournament at Dubai sports Council.

He joined esteemed figures, including Baseball United’s Chairman and CEO Kash Shaikh along with notable partners and legendary baseball players, marking a milestone event for the region’s growing interest in the sport, a press release said.

The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 (7th to 10th November) will feature participation from Pakistan’s baseball team and eight other countries, showcasing talent from across the region.

Pakistan is set to face India on Friday, November 8.

The consul general said that it was a matter of immense excitement that Pakistan was a part of promoting baseball in the middle East. He further said that the event would also play an important role in strengthening people-to-people ties.

