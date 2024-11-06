Pak Consul Gen. Participates In Arab Classic Dubai-2024 Baseball Inaugural Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad on Wednesday attended the inaugural ceremony of Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball tournament at Dubai Sports Council
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad on Wednesday attended the inaugural ceremony of Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball tournament at Dubai sports Council.
He joined esteemed figures, including Baseball United’s Chairman and CEO Kash Shaikh along with notable partners and legendary baseball players, marking a milestone event for the region’s growing interest in the sport, a press release said.
The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 (7th to 10th November) will feature participation from Pakistan’s baseball team and eight other countries, showcasing talent from across the region.
Pakistan is set to face India on Friday, November 8.
The consul general said that it was a matter of immense excitement that Pakistan was a part of promoting baseball in the middle East. He further said that the event would also play an important role in strengthening people-to-people ties.
Recent Stories
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visi ..
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee1 minute ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use1 minute ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined1 minute ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony1 minute ago
-
FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.24 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory meeting for upcoming UAE Ports delegation’s visit24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt unveils ambitious city master plan to boost development7 minutes ago
-
Sindh police receives medical care under new initiative7 minutes ago
-
Educated youth to be given scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month: Secy24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting to address rainwater drainage issues24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaiden7 minutes ago
-
Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: PM7 minutes ago