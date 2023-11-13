Open Menu

Pak Consul General In Spain Highlights Significance Of Iqbal’s Contributions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Pak Consul General in Spain highlights significance of Iqbal’s contributions

Consul General of Pakistan in Spain Murad Ali Wazir on Monday said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry not only resonated with the historical struggle for an independent Pakistan, but also carried timeless messages that remained relevant to the present-day youth of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Consul General of Pakistan in Spain Murad Ali Wazir on Monday said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry not only resonated with the historical struggle for an independent Pakistan, but also carried timeless messages that remained relevant to the present-day youth of Pakistan.

He was addressing an event arranged by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Barcelona to commemorate Iqbal Day. The occasion served as a platform for the community to unite in honouring the life and contributions of Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal, a visionary poet, philosopher, and key figure in the Pakistan Movement, a press release said.

The consul general, in his address, drew attention to the multifaceted contributions of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, while emphasizing upon both his literary brilliance and political acumen.

Murad Wazir underlined the need for the younger generation to engage with Iqbal’s poetry, extracting guidance from his words to navigate the challenges facing the nation.

He further highlighted the importance of incorporating Iqbal’s visionary ideas into contemporary discourse as a means to steer the country towards a bright and prosperous future.

The event witnessed the presence of a sizeable number of Pakistani community members, demonstrating their deep appreciation for the legacy of Dr. Iqbal.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and a sense of pride as attendees gathered to pay homage to the intellectual personality who played a pivotal role in shaping the ideological foundations of Pakistan.

A highlight of the event was the participation of prominent Pakistani local poets who eloquently paid tribute to Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal, acknowledging his profound impact on literature, philosophy, and the political landscape of the Indian subcontinent.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose among the attendees, echoing the sentiment that Iqbal’s teachings continue to serve as a beacon for the nation.

As the Consulate General of Pakistan in Barcelona successfully celebrated Iqbal Day, it reinforced the enduring impact of Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal’s legacy, encouraging the Pakistani community to embrace and uphold the values he espoused.

