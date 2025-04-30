Pak Consul General Inaugurates Pak Pavilion At GETEX In Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammed on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan Pavilion at the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) 2025 is currently underway in Dubai.
For the first time, a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion has been established at the venue, marking a significant milestone in the country’s academic outreach on the global stage, a press release said.
In his remarks, Consul General Hussain Muhammed commended the participation of Pakistan’s private universities at GETEX, noting that their presence reflects the country’s growing academic excellence and innovation.
He lauded Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) leadership in bringing together a strong delegation and highlighted the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s educational potential in international forums.
Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Chairman of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) is leading a 35-member delegation of vice chancellors and senior academic leaders from across Pakistan, representing the private higher education sector at this premier global education event.
During the exhibition, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited the Pakistan pavilion. He was warmly received and briefed by Prof. Dr. Rehman and praised the initiative as a valuable step forward in strengthening academic cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, assuring full support for future engagements.
The event was also attended by Ali Zaib Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor and representatives from the Pakistan business Councils of Dubai and Sharjah.
