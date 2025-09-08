Pak Consul General Visits Northwest Clinic; Appreciates Quality Treatment Services
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad on Monday visited the Northwest Clinic to attend the launch of its dermatology and aesthetic care services.
Dr. Zia Ul Hasan and his team warmly welcomed the consul general and accompanied him on a tour of the clinic’s various facilities, a press release said.
The consul general appreciated the world-class treatment services being offered and highlighted the importance of providing quality healthcare to the community.
