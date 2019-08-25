Pak Consulate General staff in Jalalabad remained safe after explosion: Dr Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal Sunday said all the Pakistani staff remained safe after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off outside holding area of Pakistan Consulate General in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

On his twitter account, Dr Faisal posted, "One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General's premises and personnel."