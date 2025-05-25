Pak Consulate Jeddah celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur, Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah on Sunday organized an event in connection with the observance of Youm-e-Tashakur and Youm-e-Takbeer to pay tribute to the nation's unwavering resolve and unshakeable courage of Pakistan armed forces.

The event was held at the auditorium of Pakistan International school, Al-Rehab, Jeddah and was attended by a diverse spectrum of the Pakistani community alongside the presence of local media representatives, a press release said.

Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid, in his address to the community, commended the armed forces for their outstanding professionalism and precision during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous, which thwarted Indian aggression and brought down several fighter jets.

He also highlighted Pakistan's commitment to peace and unity, leveraging diplomatic efforts to combat disinformation.

He urged the international community to support a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The event showcased an energetic performance by Saudi-born Pakistani singer Naeem Sindhi, alongside powerful speeches and captivating tableaus presented by students from Pakistan international schools.

Masood Puri, speaking on behalf of Pakistani community in Jeddah, paid tribute to nation’s resolve and its defence forces and Shuhada.

It was emphasized by speakers that nation has to show and continue with the same unity and resolve to achieve economic progress and development of Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with heartfelt prayers for the nation's martyrs and for the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.