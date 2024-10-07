Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad on Sunday said that the global business landscape had witnessed unprecedented changes in recent years.

He said that technology, digitization, and the rise of new economic models have transformed the way businesses operate due to which new sectors were emerging with incredible potential for growth and innovation.

Hussain emphasized that such events allowed them to engage in meaningful discussions, explore new business opportunities, and stay informed about the latest trends shaping economies and trade.

He was the chief guest at Chinar Business Conference held at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), a press release said.

The event was arranged to bring together industry leaders & professionals from various sectors and provide networking opportunities to businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Underlining the significance of Pakistan- UAE bilateral ties, the Consul General said that the relationship between Pakistan and UAE was built on the foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and friendship. “As expatriates, it is essential that we show our respect for the local laws and be fully compliant to the rules”, he added.

Assuring the business community of all-out support, he said, “We are here to facilitate your endeavours. I am confident that by working together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and unlock even greater potential in the years to come”.

The event was presided over by Amjid Kabir, President Pak-Chinar Wing, PAD. Dr. Faisal Ikram, President PAD, Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Sheikh Muhammad, Dubai Municipality and many UAE based business community members also attended the event.