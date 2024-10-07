Open Menu

Pak Counsel Gen. Highlights Trends In Global Business Landscape

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad on Sunday said that the global business landscape had witnessed unprecedented changes in recent years.

He said that technology, digitization, and the rise of new economic models have transformed the way businesses operate due to which new sectors were emerging with incredible potential for growth and innovation.

Hussain emphasized that such events allowed them to engage in meaningful discussions, explore new business opportunities, and stay informed about the latest trends shaping economies and trade.

He was the chief guest at Chinar Business Conference held at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), a press release said.

The event was arranged to bring together industry leaders & professionals from various sectors and provide networking opportunities to businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Underlining the significance of Pakistan- UAE bilateral ties, the Consul General said that the relationship between Pakistan and UAE was built on the foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and friendship. “As expatriates, it is essential that we show our respect for the local laws and be fully compliant to the rules”, he added.

Assuring the business community of all-out support, he said, “We are here to facilitate your endeavours. I am confident that by working together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and unlock even greater potential in the years to come”.

The event was presided over by Amjid Kabir, President Pak-Chinar Wing, PAD. Dr. Faisal Ikram, President PAD, Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Sheikh Muhammad, Dubai Municipality and many UAE based business community members also attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business UAE Dubai Sunday Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

16 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

1 day ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

1 day ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

1 day ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

1 day ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

1 day ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

1 day ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

1 day ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

1 day ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

1 day ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan