Pak Customs Seizes Counterfeit Medicines Worth Rs 778m From Pak-Afghan Border; NA Told

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs 778m from Pak-Afghan Border; NA told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Monday revealed that Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled counterfeit medicines valued at over Rs 778 million from the Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Monday revealed that Pakistan Customs has seized smuggled counterfeit medicines valued at over Rs 778 million from the Pak-Afghan border.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he mentioned that the Pakistan Customs authorities have detected 36 cases of counterfeit medicine smuggling so far.

Currently, there are only two customs check posts, Torkham and Chaman, and three crossing points at the Pak-Afghan border to prevent such activities.

The minister further said the Customs department is doing its best to prevent smuggling, other agencies also need to cooperate to tackle this issue.

