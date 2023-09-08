Open Menu

Pak Defence, Accession Of Kashmir Part Of Kashmiris' Faith: Attique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Pak defence, accession of Kashmir part of Kashmiris' faith: Attique

The former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Conference chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that geographic and ideological defence of Pakistan and accession of Kashmir to Pakistan are part of Kashmiris' faith

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Conference chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that geographic and ideological defence of Pakistan and accession of Kashmir to Pakistan are part of Kashmiris' faith.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan addressing a function held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day said, "We fully acknowledge from the core of our hearts Pakistan's sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir and Kashmiri sacrifices for defence of Pakistan.

Kashmiris and people of Pakistan are bound in one ideology sharing the same future." A resolution passed on the occasion reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir resolutely stand by the brave armed forces of Pakistan for the defence and prosperity of the motherland. "It is our sacred obligation which shall be fulfilled at all costs", the resolution added.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan paid glowing homage to the martyrs of Pakistan's armed forces for national defence in 1965.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Media All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Motorway Police recovers stolen car from Swabi

Motorway Police recovers stolen car from Swabi

10 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry ..

Balochistan CM directs to enhance scope of inquiry against corruption in govt se ..

11 seconds ago
 Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully with ..

Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully with religious solemnity In DI Kha ..

13 seconds ago
 PBF backs government decision to close shops at 7p ..

PBF backs government decision to close shops at 7pm

14 seconds ago
 PMDC to conduct separate MDCAT for flood affected ..

PMDC to conduct separate MDCAT for flood affected areas students

16 seconds ago
 KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIK ..

KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

5 minutes ago
 Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

5 minutes ago
 SAPM announce increases in pension

SAPM announce increases in pension

5 minutes ago
 vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the W ..

Vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the Way for Technological Innovatio ..

33 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital to put country in right d ..

Collective efforts vital to put country in right direction: Aneeq Ahmad

19 minutes ago
 Five days productivity specialists certification w ..

Five days productivity specialists certification workshop concludes

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan