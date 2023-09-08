Pak defence, accession of Kashmir part of Kashmiris' faith: Attique

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Conference chief Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that geographic and ideological defence of Pakistan and accession of Kashmir to Pakistan are part of Kashmiris' faith.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan addressing a function held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day said, "We fully acknowledge from the core of our hearts Pakistan's sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir and Kashmiri sacrifices for defence of Pakistan.

Kashmiris and people of Pakistan are bound in one ideology sharing the same future." A resolution passed on the occasion reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir resolutely stand by the brave armed forces of Pakistan for the defence and prosperity of the motherland. "It is our sacred obligation which shall be fulfilled at all costs", the resolution added.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan paid glowing homage to the martyrs of Pakistan's armed forces for national defence in 1965.