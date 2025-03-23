Pak Defender Civil Organization Marks Pakistan Day With Motorcycle Rally In Larkana
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Pak Defender Civil Organization held a motorcycle rally in Larkana to commemorate Pakistan Day, celebrating the country's rich history and national pride on Sunday.
The event was attended by President Major Retired Ghulam Hussain, Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Rashid Ahmed Memon, Waseem Bhutto, Mujahid Ali Tunio, Sanaullah Memon, and other officials from Larkana district.
Addressing the gathering, the leaders emphasized the significance of March 23, which marks the Lahore Resolution in 1940.
This resolution paved the way for the creation of a separate Muslim state, ultimately leading to Pakistan's independence on August 14, 1947.
The organization reiterated its support for Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Security Forces, and Sindh Police, aligning with their manifesto. The rally was part of a series of peaceful events held across districts to commemorate Pakistan Day.
This celebration serves as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to unity and national pride.
