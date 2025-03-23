Open Menu

Pak Defender Civil Organization Marks Pakistan Day With Motorcycle Rally In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pak Defender Civil Organization marks Pakistan Day with Motorcycle Rally in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Pak Defender Civil Organization held a motorcycle rally in Larkana to commemorate Pakistan Day, celebrating the country's rich history and national pride on Sunday.

The event was attended by President Major Retired Ghulam Hussain, Syed Amjad Ali Shah, Rashid Ahmed Memon, Waseem Bhutto, Mujahid Ali Tunio, Sanaullah Memon, and other officials from Larkana district.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders emphasized the significance of March 23, which marks the Lahore Resolution in 1940.

This resolution paved the way for the creation of a separate Muslim state, ultimately leading to Pakistan's independence on August 14, 1947.

The organization reiterated its support for Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Security Forces, and Sindh Police, aligning with their manifesto. The rally was part of a series of peaceful events held across districts to commemorate Pakistan Day.

This celebration serves as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to unity and national pride.

Recent Stories

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

21 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

21 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan