Pak Defense And Martyrs' Day Observed With Great Reverence In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan's Defense Day was also observed across the eight districts of Hazara division on Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan's Defense Day was also observed across the eight districts of Hazara division on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal led a rally followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Office by paying homage to the martyrs and defenders of the motherland. The ceremony was attended by the district officials and staff.

The DC also extended his condolences to Dr. Aftab Rabbani, the father of martyred Captain Akash Rabbani, during his visit to his residence. He lauded the sacrifices of the martyrs in the history of the nation and acknowledged their sacrifices.

The DC raised the flag and offered a prayer for the defense of the nation and for the eternal reward of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country.

He took the opportunity to meet with administrative officers, religious scholars and staff in attendance, offering special prayers and recognizing the challenges confronting the nation and the sacrifices made by its heroes. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing unwavering support to the families of the martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqib Salim, AAC Ali Sher, AAC Zark Yar Khan, DMS DHQ Dr. Tahir Habib, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, District Emergency Officer 1122, religious scholars, members of the press club, social workers and other dignitaries.

