Pak Delegation Leaves For Istanbul To Participate In Eurasia Summit

February 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), a 34-member delegation from Pakistan representing 20 universities and organizations here on Sunday left for Istanbul to attend Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul. The first ever Pakistani Pavilion would be established at Eurasia Summit, wherein six leading universities would set up booths and representatives of other Pakistani universities would brief about the various academic programs and explore opportunities of collaboration, student and faculty exchange and joint academic projects.

The Pakistani delegation would be headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry Coordinator General COMSTECH and Awais Raoof President APSUP Punjab.

The University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology and Institute of business Management would set up booths at Pakistani Pavilion.

In addition to leadership of APSUP, the Chairmen board of Governors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors and representatives of Iqra University, Indus University, Univeristy of South Asia, Brains Institute, SBB Dewan University, Institute of Southern Punjab, ISAT, Gift University would also be part of the delegation.

The EURI is an annual largest international higher education event in Eurasia, providing a great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education institutions and other stakeholders in the international higher education sector coming from all around the world. It also provides an opportunity to the higher education leadership to learn from one anothers' best practices and experiences. During the visit to Turkiye, the Pakistani delegation would also express solidarity with earthquake affected people. Special scholarships along with financial and in-kind assistance would be announced for the affected youth.

The delegation would also visit leading Turkish universities and MOUs would be signed with international universities.

