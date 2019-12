Pak delegation leaves for Saudia to ink Hajj agreement on Dec 4

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq left for Saudi Arabia for signing Hajj agreement 2020 on December 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq left for Saudi Arabia for signing Hajj 2020 on December 4.

Spokesman of the Ministry, Imran Siddique said in a statement that Pakistani delegation would perform Umrah on Tuesday and next day Director General Pakistan Hajj Mission will brief the delegation regarding hajj arrangements and deliberate on further improving hajj arrangements.

The agreements with Muassasah, Naqaba and Maktab Al Wakla would be inked on December 7.

The delegation would return home on December 8.