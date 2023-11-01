Pak-Denmark Parliamentary Friendship Group, NATO meet to Discuss Global Challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Pak- Denmark Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq Wednesday met with a delegation of NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NPA) from the Parliament of Denmark, at the International Parliamentarians Congress Secretariat (IPC).

The Secretary General, IPC Sitara Ayaz with its team briefed the visiting delegation headed by Mads Fuglege, Member Danish Parliament. The delegation was briefed on the structure, working and functions of the IPC, said a news release issued by Senate Secretariat.

The convener committee Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Secretary General Sitara Ayaz while addressing the delegation condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Palestinian Gaza and stressed the role of Parliaments in resolution of conflicts and wars.

Nuzhat Sadiq also commended the Danish Parliament of the help extended to Pakistan during the devastating floods in 2022 and remarked that Pakistan greatly acknowledges their support during the difficult times.

She said that global climate change calamity is a rising issue resulting in serious natural disasters around the globe. She further added that collaboration of worldwide Parliaments in this regard is the need of the day.

The delegation recognized the role of collective deliberations on the problems confronting the challenges faced by global climate change and the objective of meeting the challenges of decline of fossil fuels and global energy in the transition of renewable energy.

Senator Seemee Ezdi, the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change mentioned the global demand for oil, natural gas and coal. She said that the consumption of the three major fossil fuels will start to decline this decade because of the rapid growth of renewable energy and the spread of electric vehicles, thus the issue should be addressed before we enter into a global crisis.

Both the dignitaries discussed trade potential between the two countries and focused on mechanism to boost agricultural development.

The high level delegation while cherishing it’s first visit to Pakistan assured that they will continue Parliamentary interaction and learn about the challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Senator Seemee Ezdi, Former Senator Sitara Imtiaz, Secretary General of International Parliamentarian Congress and other senior members of the IPC.

Following the meeting, the Danish delegation thanked the IPC for a warm welcome and recorded their comments in the guest book.