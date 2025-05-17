Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A large number of Pakistani diaspora and the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris came together to observe Youm-e-Tashakur, in solidarity with the courageous armed forces of Pakistan and in eternal remembrance of Shuhada.

According to a press release received here on Saturday, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, speaking on the occasion, said that people of Pakistan had deep respect for their military personnel who were always ready to safeguard the sovereignty of their motherland.

While acknowledging the important role of diplomats, media and youth in highlighting Pakistan’s stance to the world community, the ambassador emphasized that the entire nation stood strong behind their brave forces who made Pakistan extremely proud at a global level.