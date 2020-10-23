Pak economic indicators showing positive trends due to govt efforts:Dr Shahzad

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Friday said that country's economic indicators were showing constant improvements owing to efforts made by the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Friday said that country's economic indicators were showing constant improvements owing to efforts made by the incumbent government.

Responding to point of order in Senate, he said the country's exports, remittances have been on persistent increasing trend, which exhibited confidence over government policies. Criticising opposition parties, he said all the parties having different ideologies have become united just to serve their interests.

All and sundry should condemn violating sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum in future so that no one could dare repeating this.

He said he will not declare anyone as traitor but the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was inadvertently benefitting the enemies, he said.

He said the politics of hypocrisy has no more future and performance based politics would be encouraged from now onwards. We should maintain harmony among our ranks for making the country prosperous.