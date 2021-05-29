UrduPoint.com
Pak Economy Heads Back To Steady Growth After Pandemic, Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the incumbent government has steered the country in the right direction in last few years which would head back on track after pandemic crisis.

Every efforts of the present government was directed towards improvement in the living standard of the masses, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"All possible measures are being taken for the achievement of development targets and early elimination of energy crisis so that economy could be strengthened," he mentioned.

Every penny of public money was being spent only on projects of progress and prosperity of the people, he added.

He further explained that Pakistan was showing improvement in the areas including renewable energy, construction of dams, agriculture, health, education and climate change.

Shibli said the prime minister was giving top priority to create a balance between the steps being taken to check spread of coronavirus and the economic activities in the country.

He said government has adapted the right approach to uplift the underprivileged population, adding, government has ensured financial inclusion of poor and marginalized segments of society.

The economic growth was directly linked with inclusiveness, he said adding, the country is on its way to progress and it is the best time to invest in Pakistan, he added.

He criticized that previous government of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had damaged the national economy more than its enemies could do so.

"It was shocking how corrupt Nawaz Sharif left the incumbent prime minister with a bankrupt economy," he added.

While lashing out at the PML-N regime, Shibli said PML-N had ruined every department and institution of the country, adding, Pakistan Steel Mills, Wapda, Pakistan International Airlines have become liabilities for country's economy.

He said another corrupt leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party had also been doing politics on the slogan of Roti, Kapra aur Makan for years, but had given nothing to the poor practically during their tenure.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was the only party who was sincere with the public and endeavouring to uplift ill economy back on fast track.

